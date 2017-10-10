Terry Crews reveals he was groped by a 'high level Hollywood executive'

The avalanche of sexual abuse allegations against mega-producer Harvey Weinstein have prompted Terry Crews to reveal that he was once groped by a powerful, unnamed Hollywood figure.

In a lengthy Twitter thread posted Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star opened up about what happened to him, how he understands why women don’t come forward, and his hopes that his story will help others in the future.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD,” Crews wrote in his first of 16 tweets. He continued, “Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. Jumping back I said What are you doing? My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”

Crews, a former NFL player, explained that the only reason he didn’t “kick his ass right then” was because he worried about the repercussions of someone of his size and race beating up a “Hollywood Honcho.”

“I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence,” he added. “I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized? (No).”

The Expendables alum shared his experience in the wake of Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and more women going on the record with accusations of sexual misconduct by Weinstein. Weinstein, through a spokesperson, has “unequivocally denied” any allegations of non-consensual sex.

Crews concluded, “I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone. Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless.”

Only I probably wouldn't have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.

