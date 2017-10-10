Kellyanne Conway calls out Hillary Clinton's delay in condemning Harvey Weinstein

Kellyanne Conway isn’t satisfied with Hillary Clinton’s statement on the sexual misconduct allegations leveled at mega-producer and longtime Clinton supporter, Harvey Weinstein.

President Trump’s counselor and former campaign manager tweeted on Tuesday, “It took Hillary abt 5 minutes to blame NRA for madman’s rampage, but 5 days to sorta-kinda blame Harvey Weinstein 4 his sexually assaults.”

It took Hillary abt 5 minutes to blame NRA for madman's rampage, but 5 days to sorta-kinda blame Harvey Weinstein 4 his sexually assaults. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 10, 2017

On Tuesday, five days after The New York Times published an exposé detailing “decades” of alleged inappropriate behavior conducted by Weinstein, Clinton released a statement condemning the claims waged against Weinstein by multiple women, including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan.

“I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein,” said the former Democratic presidential nominee. “The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”

Also on Tuesday, The New Yorker further documented Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct, with actress Asia Argento among three women claiming the producer sexually assaulted them. In a statement provided to The New Yorker, Weinstein’s spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister said he “unequivocally” denied “any allegations of non-consensual sex.”

Meanwhile, many on Twitter pushed back at Conway’s remarks about Clinton, specifically because of past allegations brought against the president, as well as the infamous Access Hollywood video, where he made graphic comments about women. While at the time Conway did deem her boss’ remarks as “offensive” and “unacceptable,” she took a few days to do so, adding that she was “so pleased” Trump apologized.

Read some reactions below.

Serious question for @KellyannePolls: when did her boss–THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES–actually condemn Weinstein and his actions? — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) October 10, 2017

It's been 368 days since your boss bragged about grabbing women by the pussy, @KellyannePolls. Still waiting for you to denounce. https://t.co/KWK2PQyei7 — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 10, 2017

Cool stat @KellyannePolls. How long did it take @realDonaldTrump to condemn Roger Ailes and Bill O'Reilly? lol jk jk https://t.co/KWK2PQyei7 — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 10, 2017

Reminder that Kellyanne Conway's response to Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women was this: https://t.co/1Dh8mOAohW pic.twitter.com/Jq6eaCfCeA — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) October 10, 2017

Making this about HRC is so demeaning to the women who are coming forward with horror stories. You are such an awful fraud Kellyanne. — Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) October 10, 2017

tfw you try to claim the moral high ground inside a septic tank https://t.co/ZkR9r9fL8M — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) October 10, 2017

The board of The Weinstein Co. fired him over the weekend; his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced Tuesday afternoon she has “chosen to leave” him.