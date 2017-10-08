Vice President Mike Pence walked out of an NFL game Sunday after several players on the San Francisco 49ers took a knee during the singing of the national anthem.

The game, hosted in Pence’s home state of Indiana by the Colts, took place two weeks after President Trump railed against athletes kneeling in protest during the anthem, referring to former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and others as “son of a bitch.”

“I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence tweeted shortly after his walkout. He’d previously expressed support of Trump’s stand against the NFL shortly after the president made his initial comments.

Since Trump first renewed the debate around the protests, kneeling among professional athletes during the national anthem has substantially increased, causing the administration to speak out against the NFL itself. Trump himself noted on Sunday that he’d asked Pence beforehand to leave the game if any player decided to kneel.

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

A vocal segment of social media users have celebrated the show of resistance among the 49ers players — with many particularly mocking Pence’s Twitter statement on Sunday.

I left the Republican Party because I will not dignify any party that disrespects the Constitution or the civil rights of any citizen. https://t.co/rb1jVMqOAa — itsmolly (@itsmolly) October 8, 2017

Left Chuck E. Cheese today because Johnny puked pepperoni during Our National Anthem and I will not dignify this party with my presence. — Jacob Bacharach (@jakebackpack) October 8, 2017

I left a breakfast buffet today because I will not dignify any event that disrespects our love of lunch, dinner, or dessert. — Andy Miller (@scarecrowman175) October 8, 2017

I left today's Red Sox game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our blacks, our Flag, or our National Anthem. — TONY PENA FAN ACCOUN (@GetMeTonyPena) October 8, 2017

I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will only dignify an event that disrespects minorities and the justice they deserve* FTFY https://t.co/Sg2FpWiTuK — bunnicula (@eboldy) October 8, 2017

I left today's Eagles game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects Bruce Arians so much. — Arkansas Fred (@ArkansasFred) October 8, 2017

Others condemned Pence’s actions for what they deemed a disregard for the First Amendment and an obfuscation of more pressing issues.

Mike Pence, who never served, is exploiting the service of countless veterans like me to distract from Trump and silence black Americans. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 8, 2017

What lessons are Trump and Pence teaching our children this morning?Honestly, it’s daily explaining of why the grown-ups are inappropriate. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 8, 2017

Mike Pence deeply offended by protests against police brutality.

And perhaps at some point he'll criticize the police brutality, too. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 8, 2017