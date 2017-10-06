Trump uses Spanish accent to say 'Puerto Rico' at Hispanic Heritage Month event

Donald Trump has been the subject of much criticism lately for his response to the relief effort in Puerto Rico following the impact of Hurricane Maria.

On Friday morning, he added fuel to the fire during a speech at an event celebrating Hispanic Heritage month. While speaking he used an exaggerated Spanish accent to pronounce “Puerto Rico” three times. “We are also praying for the people of Puerto Rico. We love Puerto Rico,” he said, using his version of a Spanish accent.

“We also love Puerto Rico,” he added, amending his speech to an exaggeration of an anglicized pronunciation of the U.S. territory.

Trump uses a Spanish accent to say "Puerto Rico" twice during a Hispanic Heritage Month event pic.twitter.com/v5qFTiqSjM — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 6, 2017

The internet responded immediately to what many perceived as an insensitive jab at Puerto Rico and Hispanic culture, with some calling his pronunciation a sign of “prejudice,” as well as “insensitive” and “mocking.”

Read below for a sampling of reactions.

NEW VIDEO: The prejudice Trump showed over-enunciating "Puerto Rico" can be explained only by where/when he's from pic.twitter.com/GNIlYUGdXG — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 6, 2017

It sounded to me like Trump was making fun of Puerto Rico's accent. Was he? Am I getting too touchy about everything he says? — Kay Verelius (@KayVerelius) October 6, 2017

Listening to Donald trump say Puerto Rico with an accent was like having to listen to that one annoying kid in French class pronounce the Rd — notoriousBRG (@brittsngrits) October 6, 2017

Which senior advisor told Trump to mimic a Hispanic accent when pronouncing Puerto Rico? How misguided and ignorant can you be? — Rachel Brandon (@Rach_Brandon) October 6, 2017