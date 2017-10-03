Naya Rivera reportedly calls off divorce from Ryan Dorsey

Naya Rivera and husband Ryan Dorsey are reportedly no longer divorcing.

The actress, 30, filed a request for dismissal of the divorce paperwork, according to The Blast. Rivera originally filed for divorce last November.

While it’s unclear if the dismissal means the pair — who share son Josey, 2 — are back together, a source told E! News, “They want to make it work for the sake of their son.”

Dorsey, 34, and Rivera first dated in 2010 before going their separate ways while she starred on Glee. They later wed in July 2014, just three months after her engagement to rapper Big Sean ended.

In their November statement about the divorce, the couple told PEOPLE, “After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time.”

Rivera asked for primary physical custody of Josey, with visitation rights for Dorsey.

In April, the Glee alum told Momtastic that she and Dorsey are “very good at co-parenting.”

“It’s always going to have its challenges logistically, but Josey is our priority,” she said. “We’re his parents.”

Added Rivera, “If everybody looks at it that way, it alleviates some of the drama. Doing what’s best for Josey is really what it all boils down to.”

Rivera did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This article originally appeared on People.com