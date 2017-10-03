Dan Bilzerian slammed by Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer for ‘running away’ in Las Vegas shooting video

Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer has called out social media star Dan Bilzerian for “running away” in an Instagram video he took during the massacre that occurred in Las Vegas late Sunday night.

“This is why children shouldn’t classify heroes by their followers or their photos. @danbilzerian this is what kills me about people like you,” begins Meyer, a Marine Corps veteran and Sarah Palin’s son-in-law, in an Instagram post. “A woman just got shot in the head and you are running away filming that’s not what operators do. Please stop trying to be someone your not. People are dying, you’re running away not helping them and pretending it’s worthy of a video is disgusting.

Bilzerian, a professional poker player and former Navy SEAL trainee known as the “King of Instagram,” filmed a video of himself running away after one woman got shot in the head. Bilzerian told PEOPLE that he took a shooting victim to the hospital and returned to the scene once he had his own gun, but the situation was already under control by law enforcement.

“Holy f—, this girl just got shot in the f—ing head,” Bilzerian says while running away from gunfire in his Instagram video. “This is so f—ing crazy.”

Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas left at least 59 concertgoers dead and over 500 wounded outside the Mandalay Bay resort and casino after Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire during country star Jason Aldean’s set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.