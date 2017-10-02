Stars demand policy change in wake of Las Vegas mass shooting

The mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas late Sunday night — now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history — doesn’t just have Hollywood in mourning for the 50 people who lost their lives and praying for the more than 400 injured; it has them rallying for some action when it comes to gun control policy reform.
“Oh no! How can this be happening? I am praying for the families and friends of those who were shot,” Sheryl Crow wrote on Twitter. “Can we discuss the loss of rights of people going to a concert because of the lack of assault rifle regulations?”
Sophia Bush didn’t hold back in her tweets on the matter: “Dear Donald. F–k you for this. Truly. Sincerely, America,” she wrote. “Last night’s violence was horrific and impossible to understand. Do not let our “leaders” make it easier for domestic terrorists to commit atrocities like this. Call them every day. All day. Demand they stop the silencer bill. Demand they act. Demand they DO SOMETHING. We owe it to our fellow citizens to stand up, speak up, & show up. Call.”
“50+ souls. Hundreds injured. 1 terroristic psychotic with an absurdly powerful weapon. Pure madness. Get these weapons off the streets!!!” Jeffrey Wright wrote.
Elizabeth Banks asked, “At what point do we Americans say #enough?”
Hillary Clinton also shared her thoughts: “Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get. Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.”
Gigi Hadid, Khloé Kardashian, and Gina Rodriguez are among others weighing in and demanding greater gun control regulations. See the tweets below.