CBS attorney in NY fired over Facebook comments about Vegas shooting

A New York-based lawyer for CBS was fired Monday after writing on Facebook that she “is not even sympathetic” for victims of the shooting in Las Vegas Sunday that resulted in the deaths of at least 59 concertgoers.

The network confirmed to The Washington Post that Hayley Geftman-Gold, who was a vice president and senior legal counsel, lost her job for her social media comments. In her post, which has since been deleted, Geftman-Gold wrote, “If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope the Repugs will ever do the right thing. I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans are often republican gun toters.”

“This individual, who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS,” the company said in a statement. “Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families.”

More than 500 people were also injured by gunman Stephen Paddock, who was found in his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino with a fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say he had 23 firearms in his 32nd-floor room from where he carried out the massacre.