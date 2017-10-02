Hillary Clinton calls for gun control in wake of Las Vegas shooting

After the mass shooting that left 58 dead and more than 500 injured at a country music festival in Las Vegas late Sunday night, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offered her condolences and a plea for gun control.

The Democratic nominee in the 2016 presidential election tweeted a message of grief about the “cold-blooded massacre,” before turning to criticize the NRA and members of Congress.

Las Vegas, we are grieving with you—the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

“Our grief isn’t enough,” Clinton wrote. “We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.”

She also hypothesized that the shooting could have been even more devastating if the attacker had a silencer. Her comments reference the NRA-sponsored and controversial bill, the Sportsmen Heritage and Recreational Enhancement Act (SHARE Act), which would roll back regulations on gun silencers. The House of Representatives could vote on it as early as next week, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

Celebrities like Lady Gaga and Rihanna have also pointed to the attack, now the most-deadly mass shooting in U.S. history, as an impetus for more gun control.

The shooting happened during a Jason Aldean performance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas late Sunday night, a man opened fire into the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino. Aldean ran off stage after hearing the rounds, and posted on Instagram confirming he and his crew are safe.