Leslie Jones snaps selfies with Beyoncé and Jay-Z after SNL taping

I take the worst pics ever!! Thank God Beyoncé is just fucking beautiful!! Thanks for pic Queen B!! I was so nervous!! pic.twitter.com/7MM8kPIaEt — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) October 1, 2017

Beyoncé may not have made a surprise Saturday Night Live appearance opposite husband and musical guest Jay-Z, but the pop icon did spend some time with at least one of the cast members over the weekend.

Early Sunday morning, SNL’s Leslie Jones tweeted out some viral-ready photos of her hanging with the likes of Bey, Jay, and reggae artist Damian Marley. The photo with Beyoncé certainly drew the most attention, with Jones admitting to a case of nerves as she snapped selfies in her presence. “I take the worst pics ever!! Thank God Beyoncé is just f—ing beautiful!!” she tweeted. “Thanks for pic Queen B!! I was so nervous!!”

Jay Z is a lyrical beast!!! Thanks for the pic!! Again soooo nervous!! pic.twitter.com/lFJIFPp6kE — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) October 1, 2017

Man it was so good Damien Marley!! pic.twitter.com/aan0zytjZi — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) October 1, 2017

Of course, while Jones was plenty excited to hang with Bey and Jay-Z on Saturday night, this wasn’t exactly her first time: The comic got to cozy up with the pair for drinks last November, after Solange Knowles performed on SNL. Still, if anything, this is a damn good encore.