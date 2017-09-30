Lin-Manuel Miranda says Trump is 'going straight to hell' for Puerto Rico response

Celebrities were appalled to see President Donald Trump tweeting an attack on Carmen Yulín Cruz, the Mayor of San Juan, as Puerto Rico is still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria — none more so than Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“You’re going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump. No long lines for you. Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path,” the Hamilton creator, whose family is from Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, wrote in a series of tweets on Saturday. “[Cruz] has been working 24/7. You have been GOLFING. You’re going straight to hell. Fastest golf cart you ever took. Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club? Anyway, it’s a lie. You’re a congenital liar.”

You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.

No long lines for you.

Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."

They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

She has been working 24/7.

You have been GOLFING.

You're going straight to hell.

Fastest golf cart you ever took. https://t.co/5hOY23MBvQ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club?

Anyway, it's a lie. You're a congenital liar.https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf https://t.co/edFgHSHe3y — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

During a news conference on Friday, Cruz begged Trump “to take charge and save lives.”

“This is what we got last night,” she said, “four pallets of water, three pallets of meals, and 12 pallets of infant food — which I gave them to the people of Comerio, where people are drinking off a creek. So, I am done being polite. I am done being politically correct. I am mad as hell.” Addressing Trump specifically, Cruz added, “We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency and the bureaucracy.”

Trump then lashed out at Cruz on Saturday morning by claiming she has “poor leadership ability” and how the people of Puerto Rico “want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort.” The president tweeted, “10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. The military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job. Puerto Rico was totally destroyed.”

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

The military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job. Puerto Rico was totally destroyed. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Maria swept through Puerto Rico. Army Lt. Gen. Jeff Buchanan, who was appointed to oversee relief efforts, told CNN’s New Day that they’re “bringing in both air force, navy, and army medical capabilities in addition to aircraft,” but “it’s not enough and we’re bringing more in.”

Celebrities tore into Trump for his remarks on Saturday. “Trump continues to dominate the sh–iest president ever competition,” John Legend tweeted, as Stephen King called the president “the master of self-congratulation” and a “narcissist.” Other names — like Questlove, American Gods and Hannibal showrunner Bryan Fuller, and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson — joined in the uproar.

Noting Delta’s efforts to transport supplies and relief workers to Puerto Rico, Mark Ruffalo and A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay called “shame” on Trump.

“Thank you @Delta for doing what Puerto Rico’s own president won’t do for them,” the Thor: Ragnarok actor tweeted.

George Takei also shared a side-by-side comparison of Trump’s tweets and Cruz wading in the water to help find survivors with a blow horn.

Trump continues to dominate the shittiest president ever competition https://t.co/mUOiLfpfLT — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 30, 2017

Donald Trump, the master of self-congratulation. His picture should be next to NARCISSIST in the dictionary. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 30, 2017

A Trump Thread In A Time Of Crisis:

-Narcissistic ✔️

-Defensive✔️

-Insulting✔️

-Multiple references to himself in the third person. ✔️✔️ https://t.co/eR4V0FBhJe — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2017

Thank you @Delta for doing what Puerto Rico’s own president won’t do for them. https://t.co/Ytjay7jeFc — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 30, 2017

The irony of Trump golfing and tweeting—saying the mayor of San Juan wants “everything to be done for them”—it’s is thick as his skull. pic.twitter.com/BIdMZpWQfB — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 30, 2017

USA PUT A MAN ON THE MOON 🌙 IN THE 60'S BUT CANT SORT LOGISTICS IN PUERTO RICO? 🇵🇷🤦🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/11z8ADHLxC #DontBuildAWallInYourHeart — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) September 30, 2017

ASSHOLE. — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) September 30, 2017

Dear @POTUS: Before you golf, can you give the frickin order for massive airlifts of food/water to Puerto Rico? Remember Berlin airlift? https://t.co/gfKeUnGgv8 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 30, 2017

Think about it. Donald Trump is sitting in his disgusting golf club rage tweeting at a woman trying to save the lives of her people. — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) September 30, 2017

You literally sent this from a golf course you fat bigot https://t.co/M8wTmZFARU — rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 30, 2017

Instead of tweeting and playing golf, Trump needs to focus on helping Puerto Rico and other places devastated by the recent hurricanes.. — Leela James (@LeelaJames) September 30, 2017

THIS GUY IS A PIECE OF SHIT https://t.co/B0p9wOc44I — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) September 30, 2017

You are a complete and utter disgrace. https://t.co/ttKXvrqhEI — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 30, 2017

If only Trump could see how history will eviscerate him. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) September 30, 2017

This man is the shittiest failure of a president this country has ever seen. https://t.co/GBVRlO1rYb — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) September 30, 2017

Trump's the kind of guy who if his wife yelled at him during childbirth would call her a fat cow & storm out of the room. #supportmayorcruz — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) September 30, 2017

I hope everyone who voted for Trump because they needed a job has one. Because he's let us down in every possible way. — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) September 30, 2017

.@realdonaldtrump You mock a mayor working tirelessly to save Americans while you golf?! This moment is your legacy you bloated fuck! pic.twitter.com/VUcGMir7JL — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) September 30, 2017

If you still support this person it is time to get off the train. He's attacking his own people when they need him the most https://t.co/eLRWg8dRLU — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) September 30, 2017

Republicans! This is the creature you have unleashed on us. GET THIS SON OF A BITCH THE FUCK OUT OF HERE. pic.twitter.com/iYaknIxVXU — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 30, 2017

Hit em’ while they’re down.People in PR are DESPERATE! Help got there WAY TOO LATE and WE NEED MORE! You’re supposed to be our leader…LEAD https://t.co/VBSZLowGw1 — Luis Fonsi (@LuisFonsi) September 30, 2017

Power in the hands of the selfish is useless to everyone else. Calling a woman Nasty when she is desperately begging for help is repulsive. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 30, 2017

#evangelical 's Do you see this? Do you see what you have done to your fellow man? People are dying. It is about his Ego. #ShameOnYouAll https://t.co/CL9eTH16Yu — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 30, 2017

I this it's clear where the 'poor leadership' lies @realDonaldTrump Puerto Rico is part of the United States. This is our responsibility. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 30, 2017

Trump ended his tweets by confirming he’s going to Puerto Rico and “hopefully” the U.S. Virgin Islands with First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday — but not before again slamming the “Fake News Networks.”

Fake News CNN and NBC are going out of their way to disparage our great First Responders as a way to "get Trump." Not fair to FR or effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

I will be going to Puerto Rico on Tuesday with Melania. Will hopefully be able to stop at the U.S. Virgin Islands (people working hard). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

The Fake News Networks are working overtime in Puerto Rico doing their best to take the spirit away from our soldiers and first R's. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

