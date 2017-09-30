Lin-Manuel Miranda says Trump is 'going straight to hell' for Puerto Rico response

Celebrities were appalled to see President Donald Trump tweeting an attack on Carmen Yulín Cruz, the Mayor of San Juan, as Puerto Rico is still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria — none more so than Lin-Manuel Miranda.
“You’re going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump. No long lines for you. Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path,” the Hamilton creator, whose family is from Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, wrote in a series of tweets on Saturday. “[Cruz] has been working 24/7. You have been GOLFING. You’re going straight to hell. Fastest golf cart you ever took. Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club? Anyway, it’s a lie. You’re a congenital liar.”
During a news conference on Friday, Cruz begged Trump “to take charge and save lives.”
“This is what we got last night,” she said, “four pallets of water, three pallets of meals, and 12 pallets of infant food — which I gave them to the people of Comerio, where people are drinking off a creek. So, I am done being polite. I am done being politically correct. I am mad as hell.” Addressing Trump specifically, Cruz added, “We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency and the bureaucracy.”
Trump then lashed out at Cruz on Saturday morning by claiming she has “poor leadership ability” and how the people of Puerto Rico “want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort.” The president tweeted, “10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. The military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job. Puerto Rico was totally destroyed.”
It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Maria swept through Puerto Rico. Army Lt. Gen. Jeff Buchanan, who was appointed to oversee relief efforts, told CNN’s New Day that they’re “bringing in both air force, navy, and army medical capabilities in addition to aircraft,” but “it’s not enough and we’re bringing more in.”
Celebrities tore into Trump for his remarks on Saturday. “Trump continues to dominate the sh–iest president ever competition,” John Legend tweeted, as Stephen King called the president “the master of self-congratulation” and a “narcissist.” Other names — like Questlove, American Gods and Hannibal showrunner Bryan Fuller, and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson — joined in the uproar.
Noting Delta’s efforts to transport supplies and relief workers to Puerto Rico, Mark Ruffalo and A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay called “shame” on Trump.
“Thank you @Delta for doing what Puerto Rico’s own president won’t do for them,” the Thor: Ragnarok actor tweeted.
George Takei also shared a side-by-side comparison of Trump’s tweets and Cruz wading in the water to help find survivors with a blow horn.
Trump ended his tweets by confirming he’s going to Puerto Rico and “hopefully” the U.S. Virgin Islands with First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday — but not before again slamming the “Fake News Networks.”
“Fake News CNN and NBC are going out of their way to disparage our great First Responders as a way to ‘get Trump.’ Not fair to FR or effort,” he wrote.