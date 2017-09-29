Julia Louis-Dreyfus' son thanks fans for support after mom's cancer diagnosis — and she had the sweetest reply

Julia Louis-Dreyfus received an immense outpouring of support Thursday when she announced she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Everyone from former vice president Joe Biden to Seinfeld costar Jason Alexander tweeted messages of encouragement for the Emmy-winning actress. And the kind words were sincerely appreciated by Louis-Dreyfus and her family.

The Veep star’s son Henry Hall tweeted a charming image of the two from when he was a child alongside the message, “I couldn’t be more thankful for the outpouring of support for my mom yesterday. Here’s a picture of us taken last year. Love to you all.”

I couldn't be more thankful for the outpouring of support for my mom yesterday. Here's a picture of us taken last year. Love to you all. pic.twitter.com/Kd2QrE4Qb4 — Henry Hall (@henryhallmusic) September 29, 2017

The actress echoed these thoughts and responded to her son’s kind message with a retweet and a note of her own: “I’m thankful, too. And also thankful for my dear boy with good manners.”

I'm thankful, too. And also thankful for my dear boy with good manners. https://t.co/l8qH7Sgwvj — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 29, 2017

This incredible outpouring of love from fans, colleagues, and now, her own son, is giving us all the feels.