Playboy Playmate Pamela Anderson pays emotional tribute to Hugh Hefner

Former Playboy Playmate, actress, and animal rights activist Pamela Anderson paid emotional tribute to Hugh Hefner, the Playboy founder who died Wednesday at age 91 and helped launch Anderson to international stardom.
In a video posted to her Instagram page, Anderson is seen crying and wiping away tears as she lies in bed. “Goodbye Hef,” she says at the end of the short video.
To caption the clip, Anderson wrote a poem in memory of Hefner, whom she called “the most important person in my life” outside of her family.
“I am me because of you / You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. / Outside of my family / You were the most important person in my life.”
Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life… People tell me all the time That I was your favorite… I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me – with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say – Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I'm proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men – Enjoy … (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved – You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. … "It's movie time" You loved my boys … You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef … Your Pamela 💋
Anderson rose to fame in 1989 as the cover star in Playboy‘s October issue. Since then, she’s served as Playmate of the Month in the February 1990 issue and has appeared in the magazine several times since the ’90s. Her acting career spans famed roles on shows like Home Improvement and Baywatch.
“Thank you for making the world a better place. A freer and sexier place,” Anderson added on Instagram.
Hefner died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 91 on Wednesday.