Hugh Hefner's son Cooper pays tribute to late father

Cooper Hefner paid tribute to his late father, Hugh Hefner, on Thursday with a touching selection of photos posted to his Twitter profile.

In a statement, Cooper added, “My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights, and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises.”

Cooper took over for his father as the chief creative director of Playboy Enterprises in 2016 and was instrumental in bringing nude photos back to the magazine.

Hugh died Wednesday at age 91 of natural causes. In the wake of his death, numerous stars and former Playboy cover models and Playmates have offered condolences and remembrances. He is set to be buried in a plot next to Marilyn Monroe in Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles.