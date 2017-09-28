Remembering Hugh Hefner through his sharpest, funniest quotes

Hugh Hefner died this week at the age of 91. The Playboy founder leaves behind a complicated legacy, but he also had a notoriously sharp tongue, and dished out plenty of memorable quotes over the years, about everything from sex to the passage of time. Check out some of his best below.

“As big as my dreams were, they certainly didn’t begin to match what came to pass. Who could have imagined a life like this before the fact?” — Esquire, 2013

“How could I possibly know [how many women he slept with]? Over a thousand, I’m sure. There were chunks of my life when I was married, and when I was married I never cheated. But I made up for it when I wasn’t married. You have to keep your hand in.” — Esquire, 2013

“Life is too short to be living somebody else’s dream.”

“Well, if we hadn’t had the Wright brothers, there would still be airplanes. If there hadn’t been an Edison, there would still be electric lights. And if there hadn’t been a Hefner, we’d still have sex. But maybe we wouldn’t be enjoying it as much. So the world would be a little poorer. Come to think of it, so would some of my relatives.” — Playboy interview, 1974

“Much of my life has been like an adolescent dream of an adult life. If you were still a boy, in almost a Peter Pan kind of way, and could have just the perfect life that you wanted to have, that’s the life I invented for myself.” — Los Angeles Times, 1992

“Without [gay marriage], we will turn back the sexual revolution and return to an earlier, puritanical time.” — Playboy editorial, 2012

“The major civilizing force in the world is not religion, it is sex.” — Vanity Fair, 2010

“My best pick-up line is ‘My name is Hugh Hefner.'” — Esquire, 2007

“I always say now that I’m in my blonde years. Because since the end of my marriage, all of my girlfriends have been blonde.” — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 2005

“One of the great ironies in our society is that we celebrate freedom and then limit the parts of life where we should be most free.” — Esquire, 2007

“Everybody, if they’ve got their head on straight, wants to be a sexual object, among other things. They want to be attractive. Otherwise, what a sad and pathetic life. To really live a worthwhile life is to be attracted to and attractive to other people.” — Esquire, 2007

“My house is pretty much in order. When it comes, it comes. But my mother lived to be 101, so knock on wood.” — Esquire, 2007

In 2003, Elon Green of the New York Observer asked Hefner what he would like his epitaph to be. The mogul responded: “[He] had some positive impact on changing the sexual and social values of his time — and had a lot of fun in the process.”