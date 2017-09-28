Playboy's Hugh Hefner remembered by bunnies, more stars

Hugh Hefner, the Playboy magazine founder and editor-in-chief who died Wednesday at age 91, left an indelible mark on American culture and sexuality. Though he was a polarizing figure — an icon of virility and rakishness to some, a smut peddler to others — Hefner’s death triggered an outpouring of tributes on social media.

Jenny McCarthy, whose career launcher after her 1993 photo spread and was later a Playmate of the Year, thanked Hef, as he was affectionately called by so many, as “for being a revolutionary and changing so many people’s lives, especially mine.” KISS singer Gene Simmons remembered Hefner as “a great man, entrepreneur, and innovator. Your legacy lives on.”

“Hugh Hefner was a strong supporter of the civil rights movement,” Jesse Jackson wrote on Twitter. “We shall never forget him. May he Rest in Peace.” TV host and author Adam Richman said he was “saddened” by the news: “Whatever you think of the magazine, he was smart, an entrepreneur & one of the nicest men I’ve ever met.”

See some of the reactions below.

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner put me in Playboy & ignited my career. I am forever indebted, Hef. You will forever live on as an icon of epic proportions. #RIP — Donna D'Errico (@DonnaDErrico) September 28, 2017

RIP HF. Few did more for writers, inc myself, breaking boundaries and helping Lenny fight for his 1st Amend Rights. pic.twitter.com/Vi4iDgYdCn — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner was a strong supporter of the civil rights movement. We shall never forget him. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/oL3lKLZRQ5 — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) September 28, 2017

One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner. pic.twitter.com/457cchqskO — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 28, 2017

I had a number of great conversations and with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era! — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) September 28, 2017

I met Hugh Hefner at the Playboy mansion. He was very nice to my mom. Don't ask. #RIPHef — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) September 28, 2017

RIP HUGH HEFNER — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef. pic.twitter.com/bJ1wxoK4gR — Larry King (@kingsthings) September 28, 2017

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

Paris & I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion & how much we love Hef. She’s texts me the perfect Hef emojis 👯👯👯👯👴🏼👯👯👯👯👯 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

We’ve lost a true explorer, a man who had a keen sense of the future. We learned a lot from you Mr. Hefner. #HughHefner — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) September 28, 2017

RIP Hugh Hefner ✌️🐰 https://t.co/7AmVWmszgj — Sasha Grey (@SashaGrey) September 28, 2017

@hughhefner ..when I did playboy he spoke words to me that affected my direction. he was a man the room would stop for when he entered #rip — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 28, 2017

RIP hef. You were always sweet to me on movie nights at the mansion. Love to you @crystalhefner xo #RIPHef — Courtney Stodden (@CourtneyStodden) September 28, 2017

A great man, entrepreneur and innovator. Your legacy lives on. #Hef pic.twitter.com/36cRzlUPRw — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) September 28, 2017

RIP my friend. You changed the world. https://t.co/tiLgAC8CaT — Mrs ShannonTSimmons (@shannonleetweed) September 28, 2017

You lived a Hugh life. Rest in peace. And thanks for STAR 80 https://t.co/xQtLIzPP1i — Eric Roberts (@EricRoberts) September 28, 2017

As per his wishes, Hugh Hefner’s body will be left in a fort in the woods for other kids to find & pass around. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 28, 2017

RIP Hugh Hefner, who invented the magazine in which I hid the magazine I really wanted. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 28, 2017

So saddened by @hughhefner' s passing – whatever you think of the magazine, he was smart, an entrepreneur & one of the nicest men I've met. — Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) September 28, 2017

Rest In Peace my dear sweet @hughhefner Forever in my heart and forever grateful for changing my life. I love you. #RIPHef https://t.co/vDlwbrd1Gg — Miriam Gonzalez (@miriamlgonzalez) September 28, 2017

Heartbroken 💔 love you Hef I will always cherish the fun times and am proud to be a part of the #Playboy family. RIP https://t.co/nnYAoJiXoo — @ambercampisi (@ambercampisi) September 28, 2017

Mourning my friend and hero Hugh Hefner tonight. He was a sexual pioneer and a man gifted with profound vision and enormous courage . #HEF pic.twitter.com/OICZSiZvLT — Dennis Hof (@DennisHof) September 28, 2017

I just found out @hughhefner died. Thank u for the time together, 2 covers& artistic freedom on my second shoot. you believed in my vision — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) September 28, 2017

Rest In Peace Hef ❤️ I will forever be apart of the @Playboy family. Thank you for always being witty, kind and finding beauty in all women. — Kayla Rae Reid (@KaylaRaeReid) September 28, 2017

RIP @hughhefner 💛 thank you for making me part of the Playboy family. Sending lots of love and prayers to @crystalhefner — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) September 28, 2017

I was blessed to call #Hef a partner & spend time w/ someone that changed the world. Love to @cooperhefner and our entire @playboy family https://t.co/GuBKEDnffH — Matthew Nordby (@matthewnordby) September 28, 2017

.@hughhefner has passed away at age 91. RIP dear Rabbit King & thanks for all the memories & all the good you brought to this world. pic.twitter.com/KKuivfRdSd — Candace Jordan (@CandidCandace) September 28, 2017

My former boss and every man's idol, @HughHefner has died. Heaven will be a downgrade to how he lived his life. Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/bj1fJfMRvD — Kevin Klein (@TheKevinKlein) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner repeatedly hired Dick Gregory to perform at Playboy clubs when no one else would hire him.

Respect — John Lurie (@lurie_john) September 28, 2017

Visited the Playboy mansion twice. Once for Diablo Cody's 30th. Once on Halloween dressed as Bad Spidey. This will likely not make his obit. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 28, 2017

Went to a @Playboy Halloween party. It was elaborate & sexy & odd. Best haunted maze I've ever seen. Anyway, this death is about me. #RIPHef — Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) September 28, 2017

If you were raised without a mom Hugh Hefner probably changed your life. Champion of great writing & freedom of speech & always kind to me. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 28, 2017

Rest in peace #HughHefner – he will forever be remembered as the Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 28, 2017