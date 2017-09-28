Playboy founder Hugh Hefner will be buried next to his iconic magazine’s first cover model, Marilyn Monroe.

Back in 1992, Hefner purchased the burial plot next to Monroe’s resting place in Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles at the hefty sum of $75,000, per The Guardian.

Hefner actually discussed the purchase in an interview, back in 2000. “Jay Leno suggested that if I was going to spend that kind of money, I should actually be on top of her,” Hefner joked, according to the New York Daily News. “But to me, there’s something rather poetic in the fact that we’ll be buried in the same place. And that cemetery also has other meanings and connections for me. Friends like Buddy Rich and Mel Torme are buried there. So is Dorothy Stratten.”

Speaking in 2012 about Monroe, Hefner explained the “double connection” he felt to the late star, as she was not only the first person to cover Playboy magazine but also born the same year as Hefner.

“She is without question the definitive sex icon of our time,” Hefner said of Monroe. “There’s something unique when an iconic legendary figure is more famous 50 years after her death than at the height of her career.”

Hefner died at his famed Playboy mansion in Beverly Hills, surrounded by loved ones. Other celebrities buried at Westwood Village Memorial Park include Roy Orbison, Truman Capote, and Dean Martin.