Natalie Morales rips 'disgusting, horrifying' paparazzi for invasive photos

Natalie Morales is not going to sit idly by while paparazzi snap invasive photos.

On Monday evening, the actress called out a photographer who took pictures up her skirt on the red carpet at the Battle of The Sexes premiere. She slammed the unnamed photographer for violating the “silent contract” of red carpet pictures and called their job “horrifying” and “disgusting.”

“So someone sent me photos of me having what they called a ‘wardrobe malfunction’ at last weekend’s premiere of Battle of the Sexes, which was one of the happiest moments of my life thus far,” Morales wrote in a Twitter thread. “These are pictures they PURPOSELY took up my skirt TO GET A SHOT of my vag.

“These are photogs who go to red carpets to take photos of women.. to what, embarrass them? Because they have bodies under clothes?” she continued. “So you’re gonna come to an event that I’ve waited my whole life for, that I’m super proud of, to try and exploit my body? For your gain? Not that it would be ok at any time, but you know, this specifically, is a red carpet, so I’m there for you. There’s a silent contract. I’m there to promote my movie, you’re there to take pics you can sell. Pics I’m POSING for, that I’ve agreed to. Pictures of my face and body, covered in whatever way I see fit.”

Morales stressed that she “didn’t pose for you to angle your camera up my skirt” and added, “Also, JOKES ON YOU, I was wearing skin colored underwear so you can’t actually see my bits. But if you could? I wouldn’t be embarrased [sic]. But YOU should be. What a disgusting, horrifying job you have.”

This isn’t the first time Morales has spoken out about something she believes in. Back in June, she came out as queer in a heartfelt statement, and she previously teamed up with Andrew Bird to make a powerful video about gun violence.

Read the rest of Morales’ tweets below.

