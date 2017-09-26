Lin-Manuel Miranda pens passionate plea to help Puerto Rico 'rise up' after Hurricane Maria

Lin-Manuel Miranda is asking people to help Puerto Rico “rise up” following the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

The Hamilton composer and star penned a personal column for The Hollywood Reporter, shining a light on the plight of people in Puerto Rico and sharing the story of the damage his own family members have suffered.

He wrote movingly of his cousins Daniela, studying to be a veterinarian, and Camila, who’s preparing to take the MCAT to attend medical school, and how their plans have been disrupted in the fall-out from the storm. Miranda recounted memories of the summers spent in his grandparents’ wooden dream home where he would write new musicals on his breaks from college — the house is now severely damaged, missing its roof and porch.

The Tony winner shares his personal story, while also stressing that many in Puerto Rico suffered similar or worse damage.

“Puerto Ricans need supplies and resources just as badly as their fellow Americans in Texas and Florida, and this need is magnified by their geographic isolation from the mainland,” he wrote, stressing that Puerto Ricans are fellow Americans alongside those who lost homes and more in Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Miranda outlined specifically how to help — he urges readers to donate to the Hispanic Federation, whether by text or in person at the bank — and concluding urging people to help their fellow citizens. “With so much to be done and such great urgency before us, let’s use our own winds of change to help Puerto Rico dig out and rise up. Do it for Daniela and Camila and their dreams. Do it for your fellow citizens.”

Read Miranda’s full column and find out all the ways to donate here.