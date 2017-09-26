Khloe Kardashian is pregnant

There’s a baby on the way for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson!

Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, and her NBA boyfriend — whom she has been dating since September 2016 — are expecting their first child.

The baby will be the first child for Kardashian. Thompson, 26, welcomed a son named Prince Oliver with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in December 2016.

Kardashian’s pregnancy comes days after sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday that Kylie Jenner is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott. She is due in February.

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West, who are expecting their third child after hiring a surrogate to help them expand their family.

Reps for Kardashian did not respond for comment.

News of Khloé’s first baby on the way comes months after she admitted on the show’s season 13 finale — following news that her uterus looked normal after an initial fertility scare leading her to cease taking birth control — that she and her boyfriend have “definitely [talked] about starting a family” together.

“He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely,” said Kardashian, who initially visited the fertility specialist to see if she could serve as a potential surrogate for sister Kim Kardashian West. “We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I’m not on birth control is scary. It’s like a really big step.”

Kardashian and Thompson first stepped out together in early September, and have been spending much of their time together since then in Cleveland. Aside from New Year’s Eve, the pair also celebrated Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas together.

The reality star, who rang in 2017 in Miami with the Cleveland Cavaliers player and a group of friends, used Instagram to share a photo of the couple celebrating on New Year’s Eve.

“Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all!” she captioned the snap of Thompson embracing her.

Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all! ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

💕 US 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

Though the couple isn’t engaged, Kardashian opened up to ES Magazine in April about the possibility of tying the knot with the sports star, admitting she would say yes if he popped the question — and is excited about the prospect of starting her own brood.

“I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it,” she revealed. “He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father.”

Added the Revenge Body star at the time, “I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘The clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this 💋 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

In the season 13 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian — who has been seen on the show and throughout her and her family’s social media posts as the fun “Aunt KoKo” to her multiple nieces and nephews — admitted she wasn’t sure what her immediate future would look like.

“I am so relieved to know that I am able to get pregnant,” she said in her sit-down. “Now I have so many other things to think about. Do I wanna have my own baby now? I don’t know. I’m at a crossroads.”

My love 💙 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

The duo “are insanely happy and in love,” a source close to Kardashian told PEOPLE exclusively in January. And in a January post on her website, the now-mom-to-be reflected on how peaceful she has felt.

“It’s such a great feeling that I have my happy back! It’s from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I’ve been in for longer than I can even remember,” she wrote.

“I think when you’re in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too,” Kardashian continued. “I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn’t need to be so publicized all the time.”

This article originally appeared on People.com