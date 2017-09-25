Several celebrities supported Sunday’s #TakeAKnee protests around the NFL — which increased in response to Donald Trump’s incendiary comments regarding Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who have chosen to kneel during the singing of the national anthem to protest injustice and police brutality.

Across the NFL, hundreds of players either linked arms or kneeled during the national anthem performance of Sunday’s games, in solidarity with one another and against the president’s attacks. Trump called out NFL players who kneel at a political rally in Alabama on Friday evening; he has tried to clarify since that his comments were “not about race.”

Many voiced their support of Kaepernick, who emerged as a controversial figure last year after deciding during a pre-season game to kneel as a protest against a country that “oppresses black people and people of color.”

“[Kaepernick] kneeled for injustice,” director Ava DuVernay tweeted on Sunday. In the wake of Sunday’s NFL-wide demonstrations, actor Rainn Wilson wrote, “Now that the world kneels with him, will someone please hire [Kaepernick]?”

Others continued to express sharp disapproval of Trump’s comments. “Trump is only loyal to white supremacists and Putin,” John Legend tweeted.

See the full roundup of celeb reactions below.

Totally agree but we also have to respect what these men/women have fought for which is a democracy where everyone feels heard & respected. https://t.co/v3JeviMbde — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 25, 2017

This shit breaks my heart that mother fuckers want to keep their foots on our necks!!! God bless you brother and thank you for your candor. pic.twitter.com/brWWwZ7f4J — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) September 25, 2017

God bless every player that finds courage to kneel today. But the real power comes from you deciding to not watch. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Amplify + donate. @Kaepernick7 kneeled for injustice. Environment injustice is at play in Puerto Rico through Trump's neglect. #takeaknee https://t.co/UKTdnhC2BL — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 24, 2017

I think: By kneeling, players don’t disrespect the flag.They ask US to respect the flag. They ask us to make the anthem true for all of us. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) September 24, 2017

Total idiot again….our president shoots himself in the foot(ball)! https://t.co/PB4u6kCSwS — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 24, 2017

I don't even watch football, but I'm about to start. (psst…They protesting you, Boo) — Julia Stiles (@MissJuliaStiles) September 24, 2017

Trump is only consistently loyal to white supremacists and Putin — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 23, 2017

I was never a fan of Steph Curry. Now I'm a fan of Steph Curry. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 23, 2017

Now that the world kneels with him, will someone please hire @Karpernick7? (He's better than 1/4 of QBs in the league!) — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) September 25, 2017

Never let a son of a bitch distract you from doing what's right. #knee deep pic.twitter.com/feL3EcKEaT — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 24, 2017

With everything that's going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who's kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017

I just wrote this whole scene, plus a blocking and lighting plan with camera angles, editorial pattern and original music in my head. Bliss. https://t.co/9dXuLeK70i — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 24, 2017

You are a monster.

Every day millions of people wake up & quietly hope you don't destroy the entire world

So, just saying, go fuck yourself https://t.co/82bzxgh548 — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) September 24, 2017