Several celebrities supported Sunday’s #TakeAKnee protests around the NFL — which increased in response to Donald Trump’s incendiary comments regarding Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who have chosen to kneel during the singing of the national anthem to protest injustice and police brutality.
Across the NFL, hundreds of players either linked arms or kneeled during the national anthem performance of Sunday’s games, in solidarity with one another and against the president’s attacks. Trump called out NFL players who kneel at a political rally in Alabama on Friday evening; he has tried to clarify since that his comments were “not about race.”
Many voiced their support of Kaepernick, who emerged as a controversial figure last year after deciding during a pre-season game to kneel as a protest against a country that “oppresses black people and people of color.”
“[Kaepernick] kneeled for injustice,” director Ava DuVernay tweeted on Sunday. In the wake of Sunday’s NFL-wide demonstrations, actor Rainn Wilson wrote, “Now that the world kneels with him, will someone please hire [Kaepernick]?”
Others continued to express sharp disapproval of Trump’s comments. “Trump is only loyal to white supremacists and Putin,” John Legend tweeted.
See the full roundup of celeb reactions below.