Lena Dunham compares Trump to Charleston mass murderer and white supremacist

Lena Dunham doesn’t just think Donald Trump is a racist, she believes he’s “a racist with untreated mental illness,” comparing him to convicted mass murderer Dylann Roof.

The comment from the Girls star came in response to Full Frontal with Samantha Bee writer Travon Free’s Twitter thread about the media being “afraid” to call the president a “racist” despite what Free deems “racist behavior.”

After he declared Trump a "racist," Dunham replied

Not only is he a racist but he's a racist with untreated mental illness. So under diff circumstances he's Dylann Roof. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 25, 2017

Last December, Roof was convicted of the June 2015 mass shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. All nine of the victims were black.

Dunham and Free’s racist declaration about Trump comes on the heels of the president verbally attacking NFL players who have chosen to take a knee during the national anthem as a sign of protest against police brutality and racial injustice. During a Friday rally in Alabama, the president called the sideline protestors, consisting mostly of black players, “son of a b—,” suggesting they should be “fired.” Trump’s remarks, in turn, galvanized the NFL and led to a vast increase in those kneeling, while multiple teams even chose to stay in the locker room for the anthem.