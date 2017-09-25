Hillary Clinton slams Trump's objections to NFL protests: 'Deeply troubling'

Hillary Clinton still has plenty to say about Donald Trump and his frequent Twitter rants.

The former secretary of state took part in a recent SiriusXM town hall event in which she discussed everything from the election to sexism in politics to the president’s recent attacks on the NFL and player protests.

“I think it’s deeply troubling that the president would be attacking black athletes for expressing their opinions peacefully,” Clinton told host Zerlina Maxwell. “Protest is a part of the American way of life, and it’s something that I’m very proud of — whether I agree or disagree. I think peaceful protest is part of what has helped us make progress, learn more, be a better country over time, and I just couldn’t help thinking that he has attacked these black athletes for peacefully protesting, but he doesn’t really attack white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klanners, or Vladimir Putin, who interfered in our election.”

Clinton also expressed concern that Trump has expended so much time and energy criticizing peaceful protestors while ignoring the crisis in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. “He has not said one word about them, about other American citizens in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” she said. “I’m not sure he knows that Puerto Ricans are American citizens.”

She went on to address the email scandal that plagued her presidential campaign and has found something of a parallel in the actions of Jared Kushner and other Trump advisers. “So much of it was overblown, untrue, really aimed to score political points, which it did, and I take responsibility for it,” she said regarding her use of a private email account as secretary of state. “And I say it was a dumb mistake but it was a dumber scandal, and our country had to go through it, which I regret. But at the end of the day, I feel like people can read [Clinton’s election memoir] and understand and have their questions answered. And the hypocrisy of this administration, who knew there was no real scandal.”

Regarding reports of Kushner’s use of private email, she added, “It’s just the height of hypocrisy. It’s something that if they were sincere about it, I think you’d have Republican members of Congress calling for an investigation. I haven’t heard that yet.”

Lastly, Clinton tackled the continued specter of sexism in politics and how best to confront the problem. “The best answer for sexism in politics is more women in politics,” she said. “And getting more women who are out there standing up, speaking out, arguing their point of view. Taking the slings and arrows, because as soon as you step into the arena, everything about you is fair game. It’s just remarkable. … It is not just about one woman. It is endemic sexism and misogyny and if you have a wife, a sister, a daughter, a granddaughter, you have a stake in saying, ‘Hey, come on, this is not what we want to have in our politics.’”

Clinton’s town hall will re-air Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET and Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on SiriusXM Progress channel 127. Watch selected clips above.