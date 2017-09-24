Jennifer Lopez donating $1 million to hurricane relief in Puerto Rico

On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez joined New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a press conference announcing she was donating $1 million from the proceeds of her Las Vegas show to aid hurricane relief in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

First in Spanish and then in English, Lopez, 48, shared her announcement in a speech that was live-streamed on Twitter.

“Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are utilizing all our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports, and business to garner support for Puerto Rican and Caribbean relief efforts,” Lopez said.

In addition to her own personal contribution, Lopez announced that the New York Yankees and the MLB “have both committed to join us in giving a significant contribution to this cause.”

Lopez shared that together with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, they were working to spearhead “additional relief efforts” to “rush the relief that our brothers and sisters in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean desperately need.”

She announced she was also working with Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban and Dallas Mavericks Puerto Rican player J.J. Barea to send over two airplanes filled with supplies and generators to San Juan, Puerto Rico — they’re just waiting for air clearance.

“I’ve been so moved by the initial responses,” she continued. “They have been overwhelming, nobody has said no. Anybody we’ve have called is right there asking what they can do. They’re all very eager to help.”

In her speech, Lopez confirmed that she still has not heard from all of her family members in Puerto Rico.

“My cousin and I and our family still haven’t been able to hear from all of our family over there and we are concerned for them and for everybody on the island,” she said, echoing the news she revealed on Thursday.

“The conditions are dire,” the star told PEOPLE. “We need to do as much as we can to help the people of Puerto Rico.”

In the meantime, Lopez is doing everything she can to help raise awareness and money for Puerto Rico in the aftermath of the devastating storm.

“Jen and Alex are making personal phone calls to their celebrity friends and heads of corporations and asking them to donate either funds, planes or money to get supplies to Puerto Rico,” says a source.

Lopez, Rodriguez and Anthony are among other stars with ties to the island making impassioned pleas for donations and aid. Ricky Martin, “Despacito” singer Daddy Yankee, and Rosie Perez are also using their star power to help raise awareness and money.

“What’s on my mind is what’s going on in Puerto Rico. The devastation is beyond belief,” J-Lo said in an Instagram post backstage from her Las Vegas residency show. “Me and my cousin still haven’t been able to hear from our families over there.

“What’s foremost on my mind and many others is trying to figure out the best way to help,” she added. “Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Areizaga. Together we can help rebuild our island, and the Caribbean.”

With reporting by Elizabeth Leonard.

This article originally appeared on People.com