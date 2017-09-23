Yes, David Spade has seen that Kurt Cobain mural

David Spade has seen that mural that looks a lot like him, so you can stop sending him photos of it.

“Everyone is sending me this,” Spade tweeted on Friday of the Kurt Cobain meme mural designed by street artist Lushsux.

The image was painted earlier this week on a building in Lintz, Austria. It’s accompanied by the quote, “It’s better to burn out than fade away,” which was attributed to the Nirvana frontman, who died in 1994 at the age of 27. The line is actually from Neil Young, though Cobain quoted it in his suicide note.

Everyone is sending me this pic.twitter.com/0M85bL0WyX — David Spade (@DavidSpade) September 22, 2017

The mural was done in the style of the Spade Internet meme that’s no doubt infuriating some Nirvana fans and sticklers of ’90s nostalgia. Now, it’s immortalized for all to see.

"It's better to burn out than fade away" – Rip Kurt Cobain. Last day to get a ticket for the tour tomorrow in Linz https://t.co/9dviyqU980 pic.twitter.com/Y6i04jWmcb — LUSHSUX (@lushsux) September 21, 2017

Spade, who was seen in Netflix’s Sandy Wexler and Crackle’s Mad Families, is currently readying for the release of his book, David Spade Is Almost Interesting, out Oct. 27.