Nikki Reed is responding to critics who, she says, took quotes the actress made about Ian Somerhalder and the couple’s pregnancy news out of context.

In an interview on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast, the Twilight star claimed Somerhalder threw away her birth control when they were on vacation because he was eager to start a family.

The remarks ignited an internet frenzy on Thursday and Friday, causing many to question whether Reed’s pregnancy was a breach of consent — and potentially troubling for its seeming disregard for her wishes for her own body. But Reed was not happy with that perception and responded to critics Friday on Twitter. In particular, she addressed a Cosmopolitan article titled, “Ian Somerhalder threw away Nicki Reed’s birth control pills and we don’t like him anymore,” which referred to her pregnancy as “some unconsented bullsh–.”

“Dear writer, here’s my note to you on irresponsible journalism,” she captioned a longer post in response to the article. “Quote from an article this morning claiming my husband tried to ‘force (me) into pregnancy?!’ Oh and my favorite line ‘That is come unconsented bulls— right there.’ My response: Yep. When you actually listen to the podcast (which I’m sure you didn’t) you’ll hear how ‘unforced’ I felt.”

Dear writer. Here's my note to you on irresponsible journalism. pic.twitter.com/eiS8M4y3D0 — Nikki Reed (@NikkiReed_I_Am) September 22, 2017

“‘Unconsented’ bullsh– is you speaking on my behalf in a story admittedly taken out of context for the purpose of stirring up drama WITHOUT my approval,” Reed continued. “Don’t talk about consent to me. And lastly, how dare you try to cast a dark shadow over one of the happiest most memorable days of my life — you’re not only disrespecting me but my baby. Oh and next time you try to stand up for women by writing an article about ‘women’s rights,’ try properly conveying the way I felt. It’s a shame that this was your way in. You have a platform, write about things that matter by using truthful stories, not gossip.”

Reed gave birth to daughter Bodhi on July 25.