Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott pregnancy announcement explodes on Twitter

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is about to add a cast member — and the internet has some thoughts.
Friday afternoon, news broke that Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner siblings, is expecting a baby with rapper Travis Scott. The out-of-nowhere report sent the internet into a frenzy of reactions, GIFs, and memes.
“Kylie Jenner pregnancy news on TMZ the day before the Kardashian 10 year special airs,” noticed one Twitter user. “Kris [Jenner] is a genius.”
Another Twitter detective had quite the conspiracy theory, posing the question, “What if the twist in the alleged Kylie Jenner pregnancy is that she’s Kim and Kanye’s surrogate for baby No. 3?”
