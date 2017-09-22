Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott pregnancy announcement explodes on Twitter

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is about to add a cast member — and the internet has some thoughts.

Friday afternoon, news broke that Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner siblings, is expecting a baby with rapper Travis Scott. The out-of-nowhere report sent the internet into a frenzy of reactions, GIFs, and memes.

“Kylie Jenner pregnancy news on TMZ the day before the Kardashian 10 year special airs,” noticed one Twitter user. “Kris [Jenner] is a genius.”

Kylie Jenner pregnancy news on TMZ the day before the Kardashian 10 year special airs. Kris is a genius. pic.twitter.com/MGYD4ix4yG — Paul (ಠ_ಠ) (@mrpwhitley) September 22, 2017

Another Twitter detective had quite the conspiracy theory, posing the question, “What if the twist in the alleged Kylie Jenner pregnancy is that she’s Kim and Kanye’s surrogate for baby No. 3?”

What if the twist in the alleged Kylie Jenner pregnancy is that she's Kim and Kanye's surrogate for baby no. 3? pic.twitter.com/RI8CG18Qvz — David Onda (@David_Onda) September 22, 2017

See more reactions below.

If Kylie Jenner is actually pregnant it will be right up there with how SHOCKED I was when Trump became president but shit happens I guess — Lauren Elizabeth (@LaurenElizabeth) September 22, 2017

We are living in a world where Kylie Jenner is pregnant w Travis scott's child and y'all still don't believe the apocalypse is approaching? pic.twitter.com/ShFJsb49Ii — julia (@JuliaLinton) September 22, 2017

Kylie Jenner's baby could be as close to as we're going to get to the Truman Show irl — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) September 22, 2017

TMZ is reporting that Kylie Jenner is pregnant and I, for one, can't wait to see lip kit swatches on a newborn's arm — Nick Morrow (@NRMorrow) September 22, 2017

Apparently Kylie Jenner is pregnant and honestly I hope I'm the child — nick tangorra (@nicktangorra) September 22, 2017

KYLIE JENNER PREGNANT? WITH TRAVIS SCOTT'S BABY??? SAFFFEEEEE IM DONE GOOD NIGHT👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/UmfGcUvJRO — D😝NIEL. (@AD1S1Tweets) September 22, 2017

Kylie Jenner is allegedly pregnant and you best BELIEVE I am spreading the news like it's my own sister's pregnancy. — Maggie Burgess (@EmKayBeee) September 22, 2017

me: I'm not someone who cares about the Kardashians

TMZ: Kylie Jenner is pregnant.

me: pic.twitter.com/EA47g3WdPo — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) September 22, 2017

Kylie Jenner is NOT 20. She's like 48. I don't care what her birth certificate says. She was 20 when she was like 14. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 22, 2017

I just sent a company wide email telling everyone that Kylie Jenner is pregnant and everyone is SHOOK — Katelyn Elizabeth (@K_V_B_) September 22, 2017

If Kylie Jenner is pregnant does this mean I have to start watching Life of Kylie?? 😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/mRnfncwirm — Sarah Wainschel (@Swainsch) September 22, 2017

My mother just texted me that Kylie Jenner is pregnant she must not care that the world is ending tomorrow — Paige (@paigekaspar) September 22, 2017

Shoutout to Travis Scott for getting Kylie pregnant — Colt Classics (@WhateverOG) September 22, 2017

*opens twitter and sees Kylie Jenner is pregnant* pic.twitter.com/yV3ClgTFg5 — Randy⁶ (@alreadyaclassic) September 22, 2017

I actually can't. Kylie Jenner is pregnant and the news is breaking 2 days before Keeping Up season 14 starts… sis… — nathan (@nathanspears_) September 22, 2017