Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna start charity to help Mexico earthquake victims

Mexican actors Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal are asking for support on behalf of their native Mexico following the devastating 7.1 earthquake that rocked their homeland on Tuesday.

The natural disaster — which occurred on the anniversary of the country’s 1985 earthquake that killed 10,000 people — tore down homes, apartments, and businesses, and has claimed the lives of more than 200 people.

Now, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star and Mozart in the Jungle Golden Globe-winner are teaming up to help garner more international support for the victims of the earthquake.

“For those of you asking how you can help Mexico, we’ve created a grassroots platform for raising funds that we will make sure go to helping those who need it most,” Luna wrote on Instagram, while encouraging people to check out the links on his bio.

The duo also created a video (above) to help spread the word. “As of recent reports, 273 people have died, more than 100 people are still missing. They’re estimating that 100,000’s of people have lost everything,” Luna says.

While Bernal notes that Mexicans have responded to the disaster with “inspiring and powerful solidarity,” Luna adds, “we still need help from those of you seeing this disaster from afar. We still need you.”

Their grassroots campaign is running through Omaze, which allows them to collect money internationally. They’re also “joining forces with Ambulante to raise urgently needed funds to rebuild hospitals, schools, and homes that have been severely affected by this disaster,” according to their website.

“Ambulante is a grassroots organization which has organized community programs all over Mexico for the past 12 years. Ambulante will receive and distribute 100 percent of the funds directly to local organizations and social initiatives dedicated to helping those most affected by this catastrophe,” the website adds.

Luna, who has been posting to Instagram from on the ground in Mexico City, released a second video on Friday, showing the destruction in his city and once again urged people to contribute to his campaign.

Click here to learn how to donate.

This article originally appeared on People.com