Aaron Carter enters rehab to 'improve his health'

After a tumultuous few months, including a DUI arrest in July, Aaron Carter is checking into rehab.

“Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness,” Steve Honig, the singer’s rep, tells PEOPLE. “He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

Further details about what Carter, 29, will be treated for are unavailable at this time.

The news comes the day after police were summoned to his home for a welfare check after a neighbor called authorities after a concerning FaceTime conversation, according to papers obtained by PEOPLE. There have been multiple welfare checks on Carter in the last month. In a Sept. 6 report, the caller stated Carter was “not in a safe mental state” and that they believed him to be “engaging in drug activity.”

Earlier this month, authorities visited his home three times in a 24-hour period after an individual reported that he had attempted to buy a gun and threatened to harm his family members. Additionally, he rear-ended a driver in Florida over Labor Day weekend and was cited two misdemeanor violations, according to The Blast.

The star last released new music in January, dropping the hit single “Sooner or Later” off his EP, LØVË. In the months since, Carter had been plagued by personal problems – and defended himself against allegations of drug and alcohol abuse after the July DUI incident.

A former publicist for the star told PEOPLE at the time that Carter has had problems that “stemmed from his childhood.”

“With the death of his sister a number of years back and the relationship with his mother, Aaron needs to put the drugs down and speak to a friend,” asserted the former publicist, who added, “He needs a good slap in the face to wake up and I really hope this is it, because he is so talented and needs to stop what he’s doing.”

Another prior publicist, Jonathan Ward, told PEOPLE that Carter was constantly “cyberbullied,” and couldn’t “get away from these people who want to berate him.” “He’s human,” Ward added.

Carter has often been open about his struggles with the darker side of fame, revealing in a Twitter letter in December 2015, “Love is the toughest thing I deal with in my life. I’m constantly misunderstood and judged for my past, I’m a really sensitive guy and yes jealous and insecure at times cause I know I’m a skinny dude all of the anxiety stuff.”

E! and TMZ were the first to report the news of Carter’s impending rehab treatment.

—Reporting by SARAH MICHAUD

This article originally appeared on People.com