Kim Jong-un calls Trump a 'dotard,' and searches for the word skyrocket

If there’s one thing we can count on in these uncertain times, it’s that Merriam-Webster will be there to explain words to us — and the current administration — with a healthy dose of snark.

The dictionary jumped back into the global conversation Thursday afternoon when Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, responded to President Trump’s threats against his country with a promise to “tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire.”

Kim’s comments had people racing to their phones and computers to look up the word “dotard,” prompting Merriam-Webster to tweet out the definition and note that “searches for ‘dotard’ are high as a kite.”

📈 Kim Jong Un calls Trump a mentally deranged U.S. dotard. Searches for 'dotard' are high as a kite. https://t.co/HztPoLSjXi — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) September 21, 2017

According to Merriam-Webster, the official definition of “dotard” is “a person in his or her dotage,” meaning a person in the later years of their life in “a state or period of senile decay marked by decline of mental poise and alertness.”

The social media account for M-W also got into the etymology of the word, noting that “dotard” meant “imbecile” when first used in the 14th century.