Words With Friends adds ‘Kween,’ ‘Bae,’ and 50,000 more words to its dictionary

If you ever wanted to play “FOMO” in Words With Friends, you won’t have to miss out anymore.

For its eighth birthday, the mobile game is making 50,000 new words playable, including “fitspo,” “hangry,” and “bae.” The game announced the debut of its new Social Dictionary feature on Tuesday, which collected suggestions from players and pop culture lingo.

The app says there are now more opportunities for high-scoring words, too, with additions like “abbozzo,” “bajada” and “oxazolone.” Other entries in the new dictionary include “kween,” “turnt,” “TFW,” “werk,” and “yas.”

Words With Friends, which launched in 2009, says it boasts 6.5 billion matches played every day, and an estimated 57 million active games being played at any given time. The game’s developer, Zynga, was inspired to add the words in light of the thousands of new word requests submitted by users while playing. You can find the full list of words in the Social Dictionary, which is available for download today. Just imagine how confused your mom will be when you beat her with “smize.”