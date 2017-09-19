Celebrity Twitter is shook after 3.6 magnitude earthquake hits L.A.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was felt in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas Monday night at 11:20 p.m. PT, according to the U.S. Geological Survey… and Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter. The quake’s epicenter was almost four miles northwest of Westwood, California, and brought light to moderate shaking to the surrounding areas. The Los Angeles Times reported that the quake could be felt in Westside, San Fernando Valley, Los Feliz, Silver Lake, and Glendale.

Fortunately, the quake wasn’t powerful enough to cause any significant damage, so the stars in L.A. woke up in the middle of the night to have some fun on what people are dubbing “Earthquake Twitter.” See some of the hilarious reactions from Teigan, Kim Kardashian, Billy Eichner, and others below.

earthquake. oh my god I told u surgery is in metrograde — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 19, 2017

it woke me up and I almost peed my pants. first earthquake since giving birth. I am definitely peeing for anything bigger — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 19, 2017

That was a warning. I can't handle the next. I just quit my job. I don't even know what it is. I just emailed 20 people and said I quit — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 19, 2017

Teigan also took the opportunity to jokingly call out her husband and singer John Legend for not answering his phone during the crisis, further securing her place as Queen of Twitter.

@johnlegend hey I'm alive it's fine you don't have to answer your phone I WOULDNT WANT U TO WORRY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 19, 2017

LA earthquake twitter is the biggest group of chatty, dramatic babies (I am president) — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 19, 2017

WHAT THE FUCK WAS THAT?!!!!!!! Was that an earthquake?! The fuck! Y'all really ok with the ground randomly moving out here?!! — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) September 19, 2017

I really wish I hadn't read that scary Earthquake article the other day. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) September 19, 2017

Wanna come sleep over? https://t.co/iUKvbZysqm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 19, 2017

Holy cow. Everyone feel that? #earthquake — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 19, 2017

I literally put a glass of water down on my night stand and the whole room started shaking. I was so beyond confused. #earthquake — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 19, 2017

I probably should have run immediately to my children's room to secure them, but I monitored Twitter responses instead. Oh well. #earthquake — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 19, 2017

Breaking news: @billyeichner is to blame for tonight's earthquake. It's his birthday & he planned this. GET HIM!!! — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) September 19, 2017

Of course there's an earthquake on my birthday. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 19, 2017

Sending thoughts and prayers to The Grove. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 19, 2017

Omg I was finally awake for an earthquake! — Detox (@TheOnlyDetox) September 19, 2017

Was it me or did the earth just shake? #Earthquake — Don Lemon (@donlemon) September 19, 2017

Our pitbull barked at the #earthquake and scared it and now you are all safe again so go back to bed — Rob Huebel (@robhuebel) September 19, 2017

Our couch was rocking tonight but this time it was an earthquake. — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) September 19, 2017