News

Celebrity Twitter is shook after 3.6 magnitude earthquake hits L.A.

See reactions from Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Josh Gad, and more

@erickingdavid

Posted on

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images;Steve Granitz/WireImage; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was felt in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas Monday night at 11:20 p.m. PT, according to the U.S. Geological Survey… and Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter. The quake’s epicenter was almost four miles northwest of Westwood, California, and brought light to moderate shaking to the surrounding areas. The Los Angeles Times reported that the quake could be felt in Westside, San Fernando Valley, Los Feliz, Silver Lake, and Glendale.

Fortunately, the quake wasn’t powerful enough to cause any significant damage, so the stars in L.A. woke up in the middle of the night to have some fun on what people are dubbing “Earthquake Twitter.” See some of the hilarious reactions from Teigan, Kim Kardashian, Billy Eichner, and others below.

Teigan also took the opportunity to jokingly call out her husband and singer John Legend for not answering his phone during the crisis, further securing her place as Queen of Twitter.

 

 