From Breaking Bad to water breaking!
Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren are expecting their first child, the actor announced on Instagram Tuesday.
“Hey everyone. Look what I did,” wrote Paul alongside a photo of Lauren, clutching her baby bump.
Continued the actor, 38, “Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.”
Lauren, 30, also broke the news on social media with a sweet montage of photos of herself and Paul as children, as well as an ultrasound. “Oh hi!” she wrote.
Just earlier this summer, Paul – who married Lauren four years ago – told PEOPLE that the couple was in no rush to start a family. “To be honest, we haven’t really thought about it,” he admitted.
Added Paul, “There’s no rush into anything. So if it happens, it happens.”
This article originally appeared on People.com