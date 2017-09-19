From Breaking Bad to water breaking!

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren are expecting their first child, the actor announced on Instagram Tuesday.

“Hey everyone. Look what I did,” wrote Paul alongside a photo of Lauren, clutching her baby bump.

Continued the actor, 38, “Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.”

Oh hi 🐣👶🏼👋🏼! A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you. ❤️👶🏻 A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Lauren, 30, also broke the news on social media with a sweet montage of photos of herself and Paul as children, as well as an ultrasound. “Oh hi!” she wrote.

Just earlier this summer, Paul – who married Lauren four years ago – told PEOPLE that the couple was in no rush to start a family. “To be honest, we haven’t really thought about it,” he admitted.

Added Paul, “There’s no rush into anything. So if it happens, it happens.”

This article originally appeared on People.com