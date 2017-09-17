President Donald Trump went on yet another early morning Twitter spree Sunday, one of which included a retweet of an edited GIF depicting himself striking Hillary Clinton in the back with a golf ball.

In the short video, Trump takes a swing with a golf club, knocking over a woman that appears to be Hillary Clinton as she enters a plane. “Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary,” the caption of the original tweet said, a reference to the term Trump coined about his vanquished opponent during last year’s’ presidential election.

The GIF was part of several creations the Twitter user had sent in response to a tweet from Trump about Clinton’s newly released memoir What Happened, which chronicles her account of the 2016 election.

Trump has retweeted controversial GIFs on his Twitter account before. In July, he posted a video to his account that showed him punching a physical representation of CNN in the face. It later emerged that the Reddit user who took credit for developing the video had a history of making anti-semitic and anti-Islamic memes, and retroactively issued an apology for creating them.

Trump retweeted a slew of other images on Sunday depicting the influence of his “Make America Great Again” agenda.

He shared an image of an electoral college map showing Republican dominance in the 2020 election (“Keep it up libs, this will be 2020, the caption reads), and an image of him lugging companies who have sent jobs overseas back to America.

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com