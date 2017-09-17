Kevin Hart apologizes to family in emotional video after alleged extortion attempt

Kevin Hart is apologizing to his wife and kids after an unidentified person allegedly tried to extort him for a sexually suggestive video.

Hart — who is expecting a child with wife Eniko Parrish — posted an emotional apology video on his Instagram on Saturday night, apologizing for his “mistakes” and claiming that there was someone who was trying to make “financial gain” off of his past misbehavior.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back,” Hart, 38, said. “And because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t. You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form. And I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids.

“And I just, you know, it’s a s—y moment. It’s a s—y moment when you know you’re wrong and there’s no excuses for your wrong behavior,” Hart continued. “At the end of the day man, I just simply have got to do better. But I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.”

The Central Intelligence actor captioned the video with a message about doing “better” for his pregnant wife and his kids from a previous relationship, Hendrix and Haven Hart.

“Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will,” Hart wrote. “I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all.”

According to TMZ, a woman allegedly demanded money from Hart after the pair engaged in a “sexually suggestive” video. According to the outlet it is not a sex tape.

“Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt,” a rep for Hart told PEOPLE in a statement. “As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.”

This is the third time in the past two months that Hart has addressed cheating rumors on social media. Back in July, he laughed off reports that he cheated on his wife with another woman that he met in a Miami Beach nightclub. One month later, he also addressed his ex-wife Torrei Hart’s claim that the actor and comedian was cheating on her with Parrish while they were still married.

“Going to be honest with you people, I’m at a point where I can’t even be shocked anymore. All I do is laugh man,” Hart said at the time.

