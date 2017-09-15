Kathy Griffin's sister Joyce dies after battle with cancer

Kathy Griffin is saying farewell to her sister, Joyce.

The comedian, 56, shared a heartfelt video tribute on Instagram Friday, revealing that her sister, Joyce, had died Thursday night after a battle with cancer. She was 65, according to TMZ.

In the video, Joyce appears in a hospital bed and wears a pink beanie as she listens to a singer who stands in the doorway of her hospital room.

“My sister Joyce passed away peacefully last night,” Griffin wrote in the caption. “Check out this beautiful moment. Please support American Cancer Society here: goo.gl/eMJVhq (Link In Bio).”

My sister Joyce passed away peacefully last night. Check out this beautiful moment. Please support American Cancer Society Society here: goo.gl/eMJVhq (Link In Bio) A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on Sep 15, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

In the video, Griffin writes, “This is where she always wanted to be… & now she’s having a mai tai on the beach in heaven,” above an illustration of her sister relaxing at the beach.

In July, Griffin shaved her head to stand in solidarity with her sister who was undergoing chemotherapy at the time.

In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to @AmericanCancer: https://t.co/NazIbJ9FQ2 pic.twitter.com/UXr9YH1LYc — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 31, 2017

A series of photos appeared on social media showing the star with no hair. In one photo, Griffin posed alone and topless while grinning and holding her bare head.

My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being https://t.co/sEEDEBXMoR — Maggie Griffin (@TipItMaggieG) July 31, 2017

In the second photo, Griffin sits beside her mom, Maggie Griffin, who covers her mouth in surprise after seeing the gesture the comedian did in honor of Joyce. Maggie later tweeted that her daughter “Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being.”

It is not clear what type of cancer Joyce was suffering from.

In 2014, the star’s older brother, Gary, passed away from stage-four esophageal cancer at the age of 63. “This AM my brave brother Gary Griffin passed away in palliative care after a brutal struggle w cancer,” she wrote on Instagram after his passing. “Oh & he was funny as s—.”

This article originally appeared on People.com