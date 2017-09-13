Serena Williams shares first photos of daughter Alexis Olympia

Isn’t she a champ?

Proud mom Serena Williams introduced her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Instagram Wednesday morning, almost two weeks after her birth.

“So we’re leaving the hospital after six, seven days,” the proud new mom says in a sweet clip debuting her daughter.

“It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got — we got a baby girl!”

Along with baby Alexis’ first photo and name reveal, Williams also shared a montage of memorable moments from her pregnancy, including her first ultrasound, belly bump selfies and the parents-to-be assembling the nursery.

The tennis champion, 35, hinted she would share photos Tuesday evening, with a cheeky post featuring her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, that read, “…. but are you ready?”

The couple welcomed their daughter on Friday, Sept. 1 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz.

Moments before playing her U.S. Open match in Queens, New York, Venus Williams opened up to ESPN about the birth of her new niece, saying, “Obviously I’m super excited. Words can’t describe.”

PEOPLE confirmed Williams’ pregnancy in April after the 35-year-old inadvertently revealed on Snapchat that she was 20 weeks along. Williams and Ohanian, 34, were engaged in December.

Ahead of their daughter’s birth, the couple revealed that they were opting to leave the baby’s sex a surprise, though both shared that they felt they were having a girl.

“[Serena] won the Australian Open while pregnant. And she remarked that she feels like it has to be a girl because everything that that baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on,” Ohanian said during a late-night talk show appearance in early August.

The pro athlete echoed her fiancé’s sentiment to Vogue in its September issue, revealing, “I have a strong suspicion that it’s a girl.”

