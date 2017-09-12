iPhone X: The best reactions to Apple's reveal

Anyone have some spare change?
On Tuesday, Apple unveiled both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X (pronounced “ten”) at the brand-new Steve Jobs theater in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook hosted the special event where the tech giant unveiled the new phones, calling it “the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone.”
The iPhone X – labeled as the 10th anniversary iPhone – will feature the biggest rumor around the tech sphere of the past year: facial recognition. It’ll also last 2 hours longers than the iPhone 7 and will be available in gray and silver along with hoards of other features like animated emojis (animojis, if you will) and wireless charging. But everyone’s most hyped for the new facial recognition feature.
The new iPhone updates will also have completely glass exteriors, but they’ll cost you. The iPhone 8 starts at $699, while the iPhone 8 Plus will set you back $799. And hold your breath because the iPhone X will start at a whopping $999 – or, don’t hold your breath.
Twitter, as always, had some feelings about the big reveal.