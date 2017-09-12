iPhone X: The best reactions to Apple's reveal

Anyone have some spare change?

On Tuesday, Apple unveiled both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X (pronounced “ten”) at the brand-new Steve Jobs theater in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook hosted the special event where the tech giant unveiled the new phones, calling it “the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone.”

The iPhone X – labeled as the 10th anniversary iPhone – will feature the biggest rumor around the tech sphere of the past year: facial recognition. It’ll also last 2 hours longers than the iPhone 7 and will be available in gray and silver along with hoards of other features like animated emojis (animojis, if you will) and wireless charging. But everyone’s most hyped for the new facial recognition feature.

The new iPhone updates will also have completely glass exteriors, but they’ll cost you. The iPhone 8 starts at $699, while the iPhone 8 Plus will set you back $799. And hold your breath because the iPhone X will start at a whopping $999 – or, don’t hold your breath.

Twitter, as always, had some feelings about the big reveal.

The only woman to ever hack an iPhone X pic.twitter.com/ylkMcgrShM — Anthony Carboni (@acarboni) September 12, 2017

Me when I gain weight in the winter and my iPhone X acts like it doesn't recognize me pic.twitter.com/c6kyb9Cq6n — Ira Madison III (@ira) September 12, 2017

The iPhone "X"? 🤔🤔🤔 @apple I'll see you in court sweetie. pic.twitter.com/oe8IEHDry5 — 🙅🏻 ALLIE X 🙅🏻 (@alliex) September 12, 2017

Our nudes are gonna look AMAZING you guys #iphoneX — Andy Mientus (@andymientus) September 12, 2017

TFW I dish out my life savings for iPhone X's Animoji texting. pic.twitter.com/zB2buUkUuA — Andrew Mullins (@AndrewWMullins) September 12, 2017

Sarah, does the president want the new iPhone? — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) September 12, 2017

Looking at the price of this iPhone X like…. pic.twitter.com/nqMQMg6zLI — Jandro (@Kyng_Marco) September 12, 2017