Edith Windsor, the same-sex marriage activist who served as the lead plaintiff in the 2013 Supreme Court case that overturned the Defense of Marriage Act, died Tuesday at 88 years old. A cause has not been specified, but her lawyer, Robbie Caplan, confirmed to BuzzFeed News that she died peacefully in Manhattan.
Windsor’s contributions to LGBTQ causes, from gay rights marches in the 1970s to working with Senator Dianne Feinstein on a Respect for Marriage Act in 2011, touched those within and beyond her community. Her late-in-life court victory, which effectively legalized same-sex marriage at the federal level, served as a fittingly seismic cap to a life of hard-fought activism.
Celebrities including Andy Cohen, Rosie O’Donnell, and Chelsea Clinton mourned Windsor on social media Tuesday and paid tribute to her monumental contributions to the fight for equality. See a round-up of reactions below.