Edith Windsor, the same-sex marriage activist who served as the lead plaintiff in the 2013 Supreme Court case that overturned the Defense of Marriage Act, died Tuesday at 88 years old. A cause has not been specified, but her lawyer, Robbie Caplan, confirmed to BuzzFeed News that she died peacefully in Manhattan.

Windsor’s contributions to LGBTQ causes, from gay rights marches in the 1970s to working with Senator Dianne Feinstein on a Respect for Marriage Act in 2011, touched those within and beyond her community. Her late-in-life court victory, which effectively legalized same-sex marriage at the federal level, served as a fittingly seismic cap to a life of hard-fought activism.

Celebrities including Andy Cohen, Rosie O’Donnell, and Chelsea Clinton mourned Windsor on social media Tuesday and paid tribute to her monumental contributions to the fight for equality. See a round-up of reactions below.

Rest in peace Edith Windsor. We'll be grateful to you for the rest of our lives… https://t.co/RvisofSlBB — Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 12, 2017

Edie Windsor was a hero and her contributions to the fight for equality and acceptance will be remembered forever. https://t.co/ZlaLiKTiaJ — GLAAD (@glaad) September 12, 2017

edie – legend hero friend – thank u edie thank u thea – #GayMarriage pic.twitter.com/Q0pxJP2iFS — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 12, 2017

She blazed a trail. May she rest in power. https://t.co/Cx52gaN2NY — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) September 12, 2017

Words cannot express. RIP Edie Windsor. Thank you for what you did. 🌈📜📯 pic.twitter.com/85gm2hp2su — Rhea Butcher🏳️‍🌈⚾️ (@RheaButcher) September 12, 2017

Edith Windsor made this country better. Her courage means millions of Americans can now marry the person they love. #LoveWins — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 12, 2017

That's what wives do And we wouldn't be wives w/o Edie Rest in Power, #EdieWindsor ✊️ — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) September 12, 2017

Heartsick:Edie Windsor has died. Took this only months ago.She has planted an immortal seed of love and justice that will bloom forevermore. pic.twitter.com/joDYZr50dp — Maria Popova (@brainpicker) September 12, 2017