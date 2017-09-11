Never forget: Stars remember 9/11 on the 16th anniversary of the attacks

Hugh Jackman, Ben Stiller, and Eva Longoria are among the celebrities remembering the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
Monday marks 16 years since the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. that left nearly 3,000 people dead and injuring more than 6,000 in what remains the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil.
“Thinking of all those who put themselves in harm’s way to save lives on 9/11. And those who are no longer with us. #Respect #NYC,” wrote Stiller.
“Forever in our hearts and minds,” Jackman posted on Twitter alongside a photo of a New York firehouse.
“Sending love to everyone hurting today,” Paramore’s Hayley Williams said. “#NeverForget the victims, the responders, and the strength of NYC.”
Many simply shared images declaring, “Never forget,” and depicting the beams of light that now shine in the place of the Twin Towers throughout the month of September. See the messages below: