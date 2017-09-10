When youre #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show. Richard and Rebecca everyone! #hurricaneirma A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

On Saturday, actress Kristen Bell performed for a group of children and their parents at a school currently being used as a Hurricane Irma shelter in Orlando, Florida.

In a video posted by Meadow Woods Middle School, Bell, 37, can be seen singing “For the First Time in Forever,” from Frozen.

“I hope maybe some of these songs are running through your head the rest of the day and will take your mind off [Irma],” Bell told the crowd.

“This was today’s wonderful surprise from Kristen Bell to Meadow Woods Middle School shelter! She’s amazing!,” the school wrote on Facebook.

They also wrote on Twitter, “Thank you so much @IMKristenBell for stopping by and encouraging us with your beautiful voice and positive message! Continue spreading joy!”

Thank you so much @IMKristenBell for stopping by and encouraging us with your beautiful voice and positive message! Continue spreading joy! pic.twitter.com/dPh9cjNdwX — Meadow Woods MS (@meadowwoodsms) September 10, 2017

While millions were able to evacuate Florida ahead of the hurricane, Bell, who is also wife of actor Dax Shepard, was one of many who could not.

“We didn’t have the option to leave so here we are. Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping,” Bell wrote on Instagram on Friday. “Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone – but happy that the community will be holding hands through this.”

Jennifer Carpenter revealed on Friday that Bell helped evacuate her grandmother and aunt who had hunkered down in their home with helmets.

“Gma&aunt were ready2 wear helmets N closet under eye of #HurricanIrma til @IMKristenBell found them a way out!!,” she wrote.

Gma&aunt were ready2 wear helmets N closet under eye of #HurricanIrma til @IMKristenBell found them a way out!!❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hGxQSJ1raj — Jennifer Carpenter (@J2thecarpenter) September 9, 2017

Bell also helped keep her Frozen costar Josh Gad’s family safe from Irma ahead of the weekend.

“So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma,” Gad wrote on Instagram on Friday.

“When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don’t make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin,” Gad concluded his caption of a selfie with his parents and Bell.

On Sunday, Bell also chatted with local California news station CBS Sacramento, where her father is a news director.

“This morning, we visited a shelter to try and sing for some people and lift their spirits a little bit,” she said.

She also revealed that she and a film crew of about 86 people were holed up in a hotel.

“We’ve just told the front desk that we have an able-bodied crew and if we need to deliver toilet paper and water to people’s rooms, we’re ready to be on staff,” she said.

She also added that many seniors are coming through her hotel as they are being evacuated from southern Florida.

“We’ve got a lot of potties in the hallway. We’ve got a lot of wheelchairs. And we’re making it work,” she said. “I’m going to call some Bingo later on this afternoon.”

Irma — one of the strongest storms ever recorded on the Atlantic — has killed at least 24 people in the Caribbean islands, according to CNN. It has already killed at least 4 people in the United States as well.

As of Sunday afternoon, Irma made its second landfall on Marco Island, which is located on the southwest Florida coast, ABC News reports.

Irma is currently headed towards Naples, Florida and St. Petersburg is also prepared to get hit tonight. Officials have issued a curfew starting at 5:00 pm ET, according to the Los Angeles Times.

This article originally appeared on People.com