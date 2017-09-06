Felicity Huffman celebrates 20-year marriage to William H. Macy with adorable photo

You took me home in 1985. You married me in 1997. You give me a thrill every time you walk through the door. Thank you for marrying me 20 years ago today. @williamhmacy A post shared by Felicity Huffman (@felicityhuffman) on Sep 6, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Felicity Huffman might’ve been a desperate housewife on TV, but it seems like she’s anything but that in her marriage to William H. Macy.

The Emmy-winning actress is celebrating her 20th wedding anniversary to the Shameless star with a throwback retro photo booth picture of the two. Canoodling and even getting in a kiss in one of the pics, the American Crime actor captioned the Instagram post with a loving note: “You took me home in 1985. You married me in 1997. You give me a thrill every time you walk through the door. Thank you for marrying me 20 years ago today.”

The couple dated for 15 years before finally marrying in 1997, after several proposals from Macy, Huffman told people in 2015. The actress regularly posts on her social accounts gushing about her husband.

The film @williamhmacy directed is out today, and I couldn’t be more proud. Check out @thelayoverfilm at a theater near you! #TheLayover A post shared by Felicity Huffman (@felicityhuffman) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

@williamhmacy is the moon and I am the sun. What's better than a man who makes you laugh? @thewrap #americancrime #shameless #linkinbio A post shared by Felicity Huffman (@felicityhuffman) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Adding to the couple goals of it all, the pair are starring together in the dramedy Krystal, which Macy directs.