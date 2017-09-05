Ryan Phillippe is 'getting back in fighting shape' after breaking leg in 'freak accident'

gettin bak in fightin' shape – war ready A post shared by @ryanphillippe on Sep 5, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Ryan Phillippe is on the mend following his “freak accident” that resulted in a broken leg.

The Shooter star shared on Instagram Tuesday a shirtless selfie — which captures his fit physique — and gave an update about his health to fans.

“Gettin bak in fightin’ shape – war ready,” Phillippe, 42, captioned the image. In the photo, the actor, who is still in a boot as his leg continues to heal, sports a white towel on his brow and black gym shorts.

In July, Phillippe posted an Instagram photo showing himself looking bruised in a hospital bed with his right leg wrapped in bandages. “I’m going to be ok & i appreciate your concern -🖤me,” he wrote alongside the photo.

Although it was unclear at the time about what caused the injury, Phillippe posted an explanation shortly after on Twitter and put an end to the rumors that said it occurred on the set of his TV drama.

“Hey, guys. i didn’t injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of shooter,” he wrote over a series of tweets. “I was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on sunday. my leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but i will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be [b]ack in action soon.”

He continued, “Thank you for all the well wishes, support, & concern. also a special thanks to the paramedics & first responders who helped me at the scene & to the medical staff caring for me now. i will keep you updated on my progress.”

update A post shared by @ryanphillippe on Aug 6, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

NOxcuse A post shared by @ryanphillippe on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Since the accident, Phillippe has posted multiple progress photos, including him with crutches and lifting weights in the gym.

Shooter airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

This article originally appeared on People.com