Celebrities slam Trump decision to end DACA as 'callous,' 'disgusting,' and a 'grave mistake'

The Trump administration formally announced on Tuesday the end of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). The policy, formed under the Obama administration and implemented in 2012 to protect from deportation the nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children, will be rescinded in six months.

After Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the news, the president said in a written statement: “I do not favor punishing children, most of whom are now adults, for the actions of their parents. But we must also recognize that we are [a] nation of opportunity because we are a nation of laws.”

While many are protesting at Trump Tower and in D.C., Los Angeles, Denver, and New York City, sharing their outrage and heartbreak over the announcement, others are expressing their grievances on social media, including former President Obama:

“To target these young people is wrong – because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating – because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love,” Obama said in a poignant Facebook post. “And it is cruel. What if our kid’s science teacher, or our friendly neighbor turns out to be a Dreamer? Where are we supposed to send her? To a country she doesn’t know or remember, with a language she may not even speak?”

To target hopeful young strivers who grew up here is wrong, because they’ve done nothing wrong. My statement: https://t.co/TCxZdld7L4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 5, 2017

"Adult illegal aliens." Just a disgusting display of prejudice, ignorance and heartlessness. But exactly what's expected of these cowards. https://t.co/zfYrS7uizb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 5, 2017

Nearly 1 million young immigrant #DREAMers will be at risk of deportation if @realDonaldTrump ends #DACA. We demand #DefendDACA! #HereToStay — Shailene Woodley (@shailenewoodley) August 29, 2017

Nearly 1 million young immigrant #DREAMers will be at risk of deportation if @realDonaldTrump ends #DACA. We demand #DefendDACA! #HereToStay — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) September 4, 2017

America is barreling down a very ugly path right now. How many people must be blocked, deported & banned before we say enough? #DefendDACA — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 5, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump + @IvankaTrump — you are making an grave mistake punishing DREAMers. This is CRUEL. I proudly will #DefendDREAMers! — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) September 4, 2017

Furious and heartbroken to see the U.S. abandon #DACA, which made our country stronger and more prosperous. To the Dreamers: I'm so sorry. — John Green (@johngreen) September 5, 2017

11am Trump Tower I'll see you there. #DefendDACA

Or if you can't join us RT this + then let your Congress members know you support #DACA pic.twitter.com/UEb97oMTIY — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) September 5, 2017

Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them‼️I’m Ready 2 Do This & 🙏🏻Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME‼️SANCTUARY — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017

To the streets! Find out where the DACA protest is where u live and SHOW UP! If we are ever to be a decent country, this is your moment. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 5, 2017

Trump has no clue what he's doing with North Korea, with DACA, with any American values. He needs to be replaced with someone who does. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 5, 2017

Expelling 800,000 kids who grew up in America is wrong, cruel, sickening. #Dreamers #DACA — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 5, 2017

#DACA "that was effectuated under the Obama administration…" – Sessions for Trump…all you need to hear. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 5, 2017

It's so heartbreaking that the 800,000 #dreamers are being used as a political football by #trump and his racist #republican supporters. — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) September 5, 2017

This administration is not representing American values. They are failing us, and our forefathers would be ashamed. — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) September 5, 2017

A cowardly act by a cruel, vindictive and heartless administration intent on tearing at the very fabric of the American dream. #shame https://t.co/hxbZfCZgfL — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 5, 2017

I hope that by the time I have to explain Trump to my kids, they'll never have a frame of reference to understand how bad he really was. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 5, 2017

Cowardly. Callous. Disgusting. This is not who we are. #defendDACA — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) September 5, 2017

The "us vs them" language he uses makes it abundantly clear what his motivations are, and it's not upholding the law. #DefendDREAMers https://t.co/zKRcf9JDnp — Allison Tolman (@Allison_Tolman) September 5, 2017