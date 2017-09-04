Another royal baby on the way: Princess Kate, Prince William expecting again

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are adding another member to their family.

Kensington Palace confirmed Monday that Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” read a statement from Kensington Palace. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

For Princess Kate and Prince William this will be their third child, following Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3.

As PEOPLE reported, Kensington Palace made the announcement early in Princess Kate’s pregnancy after she had to cancel a planned Monday appearance due to severe morning sickness, or Hyperemesis Gravidarum. “As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London today,” the Kensington Palace statement read.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

The new royal baby will be fifth in line to the throne, behind the Charles, Prince of Wales, the child’s grandfather; William, the child’s father; and siblings George and Charlotte.