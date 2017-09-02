How celebs reacted to Serena Williams giving birth to her daughter

No less than Beyoncé, tennis star Rafael Nadal, and even the U.S. Open tennis championship itself offered well wishes to Serena Williams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, after the couple welcomed their first child on Friday.
Williams gave birth to a daughter in West Palm Beach, Florida. It’s the first child for the legendary athlete, who has won 39 Grand Slam titles (including 23 singles titles) in her lauded career.
On social media, the response was glowing — with Beyoncé leading the charge. The singer and Williams shared the screen in Beyoncé’s landmark Lemonade film, in the video for “Sorry.”
“I’ve known Bey for a long time,” Williams said last year about her appearance, noting, “I got really sore from dancing!”
See more reactions to Williams’ baby below.
Congratulations to superstar tennis player @SerenaWilliams on the birth of her baby girl. "Two weeks after we found out [about the pregnancy], I played the Australian Open. I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way.” Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, Vogue, May 2010.