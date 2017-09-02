Entertainment Weekly

News

How celebs reacted to Serena Williams giving birth to her daughter

@chrisjrosen

Posted on

No less than Beyoncé, tennis star Rafael Nadal, and even the U.S. Open tennis championship itself offered well wishes to Serena Williams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, after the couple welcomed their first child on Friday.

Williams gave birth to a daughter in West Palm Beach, Florida. It’s the first child for the legendary athlete, who has won 39 Grand Slam titles (including 23 singles titles) in her lauded career.

On social media, the response was glowing — with Beyoncé leading the charge. The singer and Williams shared the screen in Beyoncé’s landmark Lemonade film, in the video for “Sorry.”

“I’ve known Bey for a long time,” Williams said last year about her appearance, noting, “I got really sore from dancing!”



See more reactions to Williams’ baby below.