How celebs reacted to Serena Williams giving birth to her daughter

No less than Beyoncé, tennis star Rafael Nadal, and even the U.S. Open tennis championship itself offered well wishes to Serena Williams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, after the couple welcomed their first child on Friday.

Williams gave birth to a daughter in West Palm Beach, Florida. It’s the first child for the legendary athlete, who has won 39 Grand Slam titles (including 23 singles titles) in her lauded career.

On social media, the response was glowing — with Beyoncé leading the charge. The singer and Williams shared the screen in Beyoncé’s landmark Lemonade film, in the video for “Sorry.”

“I’ve known Bey for a long time,” Williams said last year about her appearance, noting, “I got really sore from dancing!”

Congratulations to @serenawilliams for giving birth to a baby girl! Sending you ❤️ from your friends & family at the #USOpen and @WTA! pic.twitter.com/zv8HW0dDTN — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2017

Congrats Serena!!! So much joy for you!!! https://t.co/u4edTrqIbB — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 1, 2017

Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion. Recover well & enjoy without limitation. — PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) September 1, 2017

Btw @serenawilliams I wish you a speedy recovery… we have a lot of work ahead of us. — PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) September 1, 2017

@serenawilliams So excited for you & @alexisohanian! Can't wait to see you, hold your little girl and squeeze her tiny fingers + toes. 🤗😆 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 1, 2017