Jessica Chastain calls for 'transformative social change' in tearful video

Jessica Chastain is calling for change.

The actress, 40, posted an emotional video on Thursday, in which she acknowledged the fragile state of the country and said she is committed to “transformative social change.”

“I’m making a video because my heart is very heavy,” she began. “I’ve learned so much the past few days about the trauma many people are experiencing in our country. I’ve had the opportunity to listen, more than to speak, and it’s really hard for me to express my feelings, my thoughts, in 140 characters.”

Chastain held back tears as she showed her support for those who might be struggling.

“I wanted you guys to know that I hear you,” she said. “I want you to know that I’m committed to creating transformative social change, that I’m committed to dismantling systems of depression. I share in the sense of what is happening in the country.”

“I hear you,” she concluded. “You may never have met me, but I love you.”

While it’s unclear what exactly prompted the heartfelt video, it comes shortly after the actress received backlash for a tweet in which she expressed her preference for non-violent protest.

Quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., she wrote ” ‘Returning violence for violence multiplies violence’ I’m here for changing the world through peaceful protests, calling my reps, and VOTING.”

But after a fan challenged her use of the quote by posting another famous passage by King condemning the “white moderate,” Chastain fired back.

“If the color of my skin is going to cause you to generalize, perhaps you should look back over whether or not I’ve been silent to injustice,” she wrote.





When the fan responded by objecting to Chastain’s promotion of non-violent protests. “Please listen to people without your privileges,” they wrote.

“Nonviolent protest has NOTHING to do with self-defense,” she replied. “Please look at the last article I posted. Data shows that nonviolence works better.”

The actress posted the video just hours after the exchange.

