Stars remember Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death

Princess Diana was only 36 years old when she died following a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma road tunnel in Paris, France, on Aug. 31, 1997 and sent the world into a state of mourning. Today, 20 years later, that mourning continues.
Elton John, who recorded a version of his hit “Candle in the Wind” shortly after Diana’s death to make it about her rather than Marilyn Monroe, wrote on Twitter Thursday morning, “20 years ago today, the world lost an angel.”
“Today marks the 20th anniversary of the sad day when the world lost one of its most wonderful people, Princess Diana. I was lucky enough to get to know Diana, and wanted to share a few words to celebrate her life two decades on,” Richard Branson shared in a post on Virgin’s website. He goes on to recall seeing her with her sons, her devotion to charity work, and how she “was ever-ready with quick wit and warm humour.” Read more of his sweet remarks and memories here.