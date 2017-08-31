Leonardo DiCaprio is lending his support to the people devastated by the massive floods following Hurricane Harvey.

The actor made a $1 million donation through his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to kickstart the United Way’s Harvey Recovery Fund. The fund will distribute 100 percent of donations for recovery in the affected areas in Southeastern Texas and Southwestern Louisiana.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation,” United Way Worldwide President and CEO Brian Gallagher said in a statement. “Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us – and that’s what this gift represents. United Way’s Harvey Recovery Fund will provide much-needed help for the communities along the Gulf Coast where lives have been changed forever.”

DiCaprio is one of many celebrities lending support to flood victims after some areas have been hit with up to 50 inches of rain. Sandra Bullock pledged $1 million to the Red Cross while the Kardashian-Jenner family donated $500,000 to the organization after answering comedian Kevin Hart’s challenge to pledge. The call to donate has raised $1.2 million after the actor challenged other celebrities to get in on the cause.

Houston Texans football player J.J. Watt is hosting his own fundraiser through social media that is close to raising $10 million after the athlete continued raising the donation goal.

This article originally appeared on People.com