Editor's Note: There's no EW without U

Pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands today or available here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

A wise man once advised me, “Give the readers more of what they want.” That wise man was my boss, editorial director of Time Inc.’s Style & Entertainment Group Jess Cagle, but I swear I’m not trying to kiss up to him by calling him wise (and handsome and brilliant). It’s advice I try to live by every day.

We do an enormous amount of research with you, our readers, and you have repeatedly told us that the Must List is your second-favorite section of the magazine. (The first? Marc Snetiker’s Bullseye.) So starting with this issue, we’re putting our Must List on steroids. The gist is still the same — each week you’ll get a look at the 10 shows, movies, songs, books, etc., that we’re most psyched about. But in addition, you’ll see Q&A’s with the stars of those projects, mini binge guides, episode synopses, streaming recommendations, and a whole bunch more candy. (Sidebar: Speaking of candy, has anyone tried the new caramel M&M’s? I haven’t, but am intrigued.) Meanwhile, News & Notes has been replaced by a series of news stories that will keep you abreast of pop culture’s biggest events, issues, and trends. You’ll also find plenty of news nuggets and sidebars in the review sections.

RELATED: See What Made This Week’s Must List

The Must List’s terrific new design is the handiwork of the wise (and handsome and brilliant) gentlemen you see below: EW’s creative director Tim Leong and design director Keir Novesky. They pour their entire talented souls into the look of this magazine, as well as much of our digital and social imagery—and for that I’m incredibly grateful. If you like what you see, please let them know by tweeting them @timleong and @Keir11.

About two years ago, we noticed that every time we ran a story about Outlander here on EW.com, our traffic would spike. Thanks to your enthusiasm, we have put the show on the cover twice since then — and you’ve made those issues some of our best sellers in recent years. As season 3 of Starz’s drama approached, we sent editor at large Lynette Rice (also wise, beautiful, and brilliant) to the Outlander set in South Africa to bring you exclusive scoop on the new season — especially Jamie and Claire’s long-awaited reunion. She delivers an excellent story (find all the online highlights here) and will be sharing intel with you throughout the fall both online and on her weekly show, Outlander Live, on EW Radio (SiriusXM 105).

To celebrate your devotion, we have produced three collector’s covers this week. You can find the solo shots of Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan on any newsstand; to collect the cover featuring the couple, head to your nearest Barnes & Noble, where it is being sold exclusively. You can also buy the entire set at backissues.ew.com.